Sardaar Calhoun relishes opportunity with Drake basketball

Ten months and 13 days.

That’s how long it had been since Sardaar Calhoun played his last real college basketball game. It was Texas Tech versus Alabama State on December 28, 2021. Calhoun played seven total minutes, was two-for-two on 3-point shots and pulled down three rebounds.

He would not play in the Red Raiders Matchup against Iowa State to start the new year. In fact, they wouldn’t even finish the season with Texas Tech.

Calhoun entered the transfer portal on January 10, according to a release from Texas Tech Athletics.

On January 25, Drake announced that the 6-foot-6, 210-pound guard/forward had signed on for the 2022-23 season.

And so, just over 10 months – 317 days to be specific – from his last college basketball game, Calhoun not only made his way onto the floor for the Bulldogs against IUPUI, but he heard his name announced as one of five Drake starters.

He played 28 minutes, second to only redshirt freshman Conor Enright. Calhoun scored 18 points – going 4-of-6 from behind the arc – and recorded two steals. It was Calhoun who scored the first points in Drake’s season opener, with a smooth 3-pointer, of course.

Calhoun was all smiles postgame, and rightfully so.

But less than a week earlier, he was overcome with emotion at the end of Drake’s exhibition game against Minnesota Duluth – his first competitive game of basketball since transferring.

