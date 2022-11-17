Saratoga Clay Arts Center CLAYFEST Opens Saturday

SCHUYLERVILLE – Saratoga Clay Arts Center’s Schacht Gallery presents CLAYFEST, a national Invitational exhibition celebrating the holiday season with a compilation of functional pots and decorative works by nineteen established clay artists from across the country.

The exhibition opens on Saturday, Nov. 19 with a public opening from 5-7 pm and runs through Dec. 31.

The exhibition features a diverse exhibition of functional and decorative Pottery – cups, mugs, bowls, teapots, pitchers, Vases – as well as ceramic jewelry and holiday ornaments. Participating artists include Ian Bassett, Lakyn Bowman, Brian Chen, Lyndee Deal, Amy Halko, Carla Hughes, Bri Larson, Heidi McKay Casto, Lisa Orr, Brent Pafford, Naomi Peterson, Nadia Rosales, Dwayne Sackey, Masa Sasaki, Alec Smith, Mark Tarabula and Jenna Vanden Brink.

Founded in 2011 by clay artist and Educator Jill Kovachick, Saratoga Clay Arts Center is a ceramic art center located at 167 Hayes Rd, Schuylerville. The Schacht Gallery is open Monday-Saturday from 11 am-4 pm and by appointment.

Visit www.saratogaclayarts.org call 518-581-2529 or email for more information.