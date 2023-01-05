Saratoga Clay Arts Center 11th Annual Members Exhibition Opens Saturday

SCHUYLERVILLE — Saratoga Clay Arts Center’s Schacht Gallery presents its 11th Annual Members Exhibition, running Jan. 7 – Feb. 4, with an opening reception from 5 – 7 pm on Saturday, Jan. 7.

Celebrating 11 years with our clay community, this exhibition will feature ceramic sculpture, utilitarian and decorative works made by current SCAC members in the past year. Light refreshments will be served. Admission is free.

The exhibition features a wide range of one-of-a-kind works for sale, from large-scale sculpture to wall work and functional pottery.

Founded in 2010 by clay artist and Educator Jill Kovachick, Saratoga Clay Arts Center is a ceramic art center located just a few miles outside of Saratoga Springs in Schuylerville, offering wheel throwing and handbuilding clay classes for youth and adults, studio space and Residencies for artists , and exhibitions featuring emerging, mid-career and established clay artists.

The Schacht Gallery is open daily from 11 am to 4 pm and by appointment. Located at 167 Hayes Road, Schuylerville.

Visit www.saratogaclayarts.org, call 518-581-2529 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. for more information.