Saratoga Arts, city working on $2 million Arts Center rehab

Renovation of city-owned building at 320 Broadway, long the home of Saratoga Arts for visual art, performances and more, will take place over three years.

SARATOGA SPRINGS — The city and Saratoga Arts will spend approximately $2 million over the next three years to renovate the 320 Broadway building that Saratoga Arts has long called home.

The Community Arts Center, as it’s officially called, will be updated throughout to turn it into a “professional multifunctional arts and culture resource for all in the heart of downtown,” according to the announcement, made Friday morning at the Arts Center. The building is owned by the city.

The 2023 budget for Saratoga Springs includes $700,000 for renovations, with another $195,000 already planned for the 2024 budget, said Louise Kerr, executive director of Saratoga Arts, the not-for-profit entity that operates the Arts Center and serves as a regranting organization to distribute state arts funding on a community level. Saratoga Arts has already raised $200,000 of the $800,000 it has committed to contributing to the project, Kerr said.

Stewart’s Shops and the foundation of the Dake family, which founded and has a controlling interest in the convenience chain, will be making what Kerr described as a “significant donation” to the campaign. The amount was not immediately available Friday morning.

