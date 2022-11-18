Saratoga Arts Center announces renovation project – Saratogian

SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY — During a Friday morning press conference, Saratoga Arts announced their extensive Collaborative renovation project of the Arts Center. The entire Collaborative renovation project will be in the ballpark of $2 million and spread out across three years.

As of Jan. 1, 2023, they will have a new extended 33-year lease (renewable one time with review) forging a permanent home for the Arts Center on the corner of Congress Park.

Saratoga Arts Executive Director Louise Kerr spoke about the efforts undertaken in the past two years to stabilize and build back the organization from the worst of the pandemic.

“It’s been a heavy lift and a lot of hard work, but this community is absolutely embracing everything we’re doing. Like the Mayor said and like [U.S. Rep. Paul] Tonko’s office said, public-private partnerships like this are the heartbeat of small towns. So, I couldn’t be more thrilled!” Kerr exclaimed regarding the collaboration between numerous community partners.

Among those helping to provide the Arts Center with a boost for its new chapter on the corner of Broadway are Stewarts and the Dake family foundation, Arts Center organization founder Dee Sarno, SPAC, Caffe Lena, Skidmore, and The Tang, Yaddo, Beekman Street Art District and other stakeholders.

The city of Saratoga Springs is allocating $700,000 in the 2023 budget and another $195,000 thus far in 2024. Saratoga Arts has committed to contribute and raise $800,000 (of which approximately $200,000 has been raised and invested into the building by Saratoga Arts in immediate critical upgrades since 2021) for specific renovations geared towards bringing the Community Arts Center up to date as a professional multifunctional arts and culture resource for all in the heart of downtown.

Saratoga Springs Mayor Ron Kim remarked on the Vital investment being made to the Arts Center for the greater community.

“I came down to Saratoga Arts and met with Louise and I spent about an hour and a half walking through the building and besides getting exhausted by her Incredible energy, it was very clear that the city needed to do something with the building and really do an upgrade. Dee Sarno brought this building forward 20 years ago, but we really needed to do the investment,” Kim stated.

“My children came here for their library reading groups. My granddaughter will come to visit this wonderful Art Center,” Kim added.

On Thursday, the Art Center had a show for its members Kerr also talked about some of the feedback she’s been receiving from community members upon their return to the Art Center.

“We just had an opening [Thursday] night for the annual members show and one of the things I love the most is people came to the show last night and they hadn’t been here since the pandemic, so it had been two or three years since they’d actually set foot in the building, and on purpose Yesterday I made sure all of the offices and the gallery and the theater were all open and some people were so moved and ‘I can’t believe how great it looks in here already and it’s gonna be even better! ‘” Kerr noted.

Additionally, Kerr spoke about the importance of carrying on the Legacy of the Arts Center from generation to generation.

“I hear that story over and over again where people have been coming here their whole lives as children and now they’re adults and now they’re contributing artwork and teaching here, so it’s really been wonderful,” Kerr explained.

Those wishing to learn more about future programming and events at the Arts Center may visit Saratoga-arts.org.