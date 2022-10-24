Sarasota’s Art 4 Change Issues Call for Submissions for Upcoming Exhibit

Art 4 Change, a nonprofit that uses art to promote social justice, has announced a call for artists to submit work for a juried show that will feature talent from the Sarasota-Manatee area. Art 4 Change was founded by Clifford McDonald, an award-winning artist who won first place in the Visions in Black contest earlier this year. The show will be the organization’s first in-person event and the theme is “reflection.”

“The title Reflection was chosen because Art 4 Change is all about progress and making the community and our world a better place through art,” says McDonald. “Reflection is necessary to create change. Our reflection allows us to see ourselves and allows us to understand ourselves and the world around us.” McDonald’s work has been shown in the recent Embracing our Differences exhibit, Art Center Sarasota’s Open Season and more. He also recently gifted each of his art students with a portrait of themselves as a graduation gift.

Anyone—students, professionals or Emerging artists—in Sarasota, Manatee and surrounding areas are encouraged to submit, especially BIPOC artists. The deadline to submit work in any medium of two-dimensional art—including paintings, drawings, prints or photography—is Friday, Oct. 28.

The goal of the exhibit is to give artists an opportunity to share a piece of their culture through their work.

“I believe when artists from all backgrounds are represented it creates change,” says McDonald. “Throughout history, art has shaped how we view our world. It has the power to influence change and gives us all a voice without having to say a word.”

McDonald aims to hold multiple shows throughout the year and to turn Reflection into an annual exhibit.

Fogartyville Community Media and Arts Center, 525 Kumquat Court, Sarasota, is hosting the exhibit, which runs Nov. 12-Dec. 23, and is open from 6 to 9 pm daily. For more details, including guidelines for free submissions, visit art4changeinc.org.