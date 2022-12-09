Sarasota will reap the benefits of a new performing arts hall

As a full-time Sarasota resident, I have seen how a performing arts center is much more than a building, and how it facilitates programming that can deeply impact a community.

In this regard, Sarasota is like many other cities of the arts, including New York City, where I had the great fortune to live directly across the street from Lincoln Center.

We are all familiar with a performing arts center as a thriving hub of activity at “showtime,” but it can also be a thriving home base for arts education, lifelong learning and community outreach.

I wanted to do my part to promote these efforts, so I joined the board of the Van Wezel Foundation and now serve as chair of the Foundation’s arts education and community engagement committee.

