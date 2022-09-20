Sarasota students deserve to enjoy all that arts education can offer

Sarasota students deserve to enjoy all that arts education can offer

According to Americans for the Arts, 75% of business leaders cite creativity as the number one skill they are looking for in employees. But in a world where new academic benchmarks and standardized testing are introduced every few years, how are we promoting creativity in our schools?

Creativity, critical thinking and early communication are skills taught through the arts, and the Sarasota community must consider how we work together to provide a well-rounded education for all students, including arts programming.

Whether a theater student is learning to listen and respond with improvisation or a visual artist is exploring color and shape to express ideas, art students are asked to make the intangible tangible.

We are lucky to live in an arts-rich community that has an A-rated school district, and we must reflect on how we can each support our schools to ensure the success of our students.

The Van Wezel Foundation is taking on this challenge.

Last month, we worked with the Sarasota County Schools district on a keynote for local art teachers by world-renowned violinist Adrian Anantawan. Adrian, born without a right hand, credits his success to a teacher who saw his interest in the arts and worked with him to study the violin in a way that was authentic and meaningful. His message is that excellence in the arts should never be an exception.

Award-winning violinist Adrian Anantawan, who was born without a right hand, recently gave a keynote presentation to local art teachers about the impact of arts education on his life.

The job of education is to provide opportunities for students to participate in the arts to the best of their ability so that all students have a chance for success. Data also shows that students participating in the arts are four times more likely to stay and succeed in school and have successful careers and lives post-graduation.

So how do we ensure these opportunities are available to every child daily?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button