Sarasota Performing Arts Center project receives $10 million gift

The proposed Sarasota Performing Arts Center has received a major new gift that matches its biggest donation to date: $10 million to support the architecture and design phase of the project.

The Sarasota Performing Arts Center Foundation, the new name for what had been the Van Wezel Foundation, has announced a $10 million gift from the Paul Seed Fund at KBF Canada.

Seed, who purchased a seasonal home on Longboat Key nearly two years ago, founded StarTech.com, a company that specializes in connectivity accessories for information technology professionals, in London, Ontario, Canada in 1985. He serves as the company’s CEO. He is described as an Amateur guitarist and lover of live music, and has become friendly with some local musicians who have played at his backyard parties in Sarasota.

The Foundation said he regularly attends Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall programs and “has sought out opportunities to engage with the city’s performing arts community.”

“The arts inspire the human spirit in ways that are hard to articulate,” Seed said in a statement from the Foundation. “This project will be transformational for our community and live long past this contribution. I’m honored to have the opportunity to make this early leadership investment to Catapult the project forward.”

