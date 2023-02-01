Sarasota Performing Arts Center Foundation announces $10M leadership contribution

Sarasota Performing Arts Center Foundation (also known as the Van Wezel Foundation) announced a $10 million contribution from the Paul Seed Fund at KBF CANADA to the Sarasota Performing Arts Center Foundation, to support the architect and design team in building a new Performing arts center.

Paul Seed founded StarTech.com, a company specializing in connectivity accessories for IT professionals, in 1985, in London, Ontario and is responsible for the strategic direction of the company as well as leading the executive leadership team.

“Paul is a role model by believing and investing in making a major philanthropic inspirational gift,” said Jim Travers, Sarasota Performing Arts Center Foundation Board Chair, in a statement. “We are Deeply Grateful for Paul’s vision and generous commitment to our community and the Foundation’s mission to build a new Performing arts center on the bay.”

The Sarasota Performing Arts Center Foundation is leading a multimillion-dollar capital fundraising campaign for a new Performing arts center, in Bay Park, envisioned in the Master Plan, approved by the City Commission in 2018.

The architect selection process to design the new Performing arts center is currently underway, using an open public procurement process with community engagement and collaboration.

Forty-three architectural firms submitted their qualifications to design the new center and 18 have been invited to submit proposals.