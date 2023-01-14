Sarasota Paradise pre-professional soccer team set to begin play in May

Starting in May, Marcus Walfridson hopes the familiar phrase “another day in paradise” is quickly followed by “another game for the Paradise.”

The 41-year-old, a head coach of professional soccer clubs in Norway and his native Sweden, is the managing partner of the latest addition to the United Soccer League’s League Two (USL2), the Sarasota Paradise.

The team’s nickname was arrived at through a Name the Team competition. The top three levels of professional soccer in the United States are Major League Soccer (MLS), the USL Championship, and the USL League One, the National Independent Soccer Association, and MLS Next Pro.

The name and colors of the Sarasota Paradise, the newest entry in the United Soccer League (USL) League Two.

USL2, formerly the Premier Development League (PDL), is the largest pre-professional soccer league in North America, with more than 100 clubs across the country. Last year, 113 teams, split into 16 regional divisions across four conferences, participated.

For its inaugural season, which starts in May and ends in July, the Paradise will play in League Two’s Southeast Division. It’s comprised entirely of Florida-based clubs, including the Tampa Bay United and The Villages SC. There are also Clubs in Lakeland, Orlando, Port St. Lucie, Lauderhill, St. Johns, Miami, and Weston.

