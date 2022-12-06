Sarasota Opera Receives $60,000 Arts Appreciation Grant

Sarasota Opera recently received a $60,000 Arts Appreciation Grant from Gulf Coast Community Foundation. The foundation will continue its longstanding support of Sarasota Opera by underwriting the 2022-23 season and will be recognized as a production sponsor of Puccini’s Madame Butterfly. It is also a series sponsor of the popular “Moonlight & Melodies” dinner series and is sponsoring its Curtain Raiser Dinner and annual Gala in April.

The Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast was recently honored as a 2022 Impact100 SRQ grant recipient for its “Improve Land Saved for the Benefit of People and Nature” initiative. The organization received a grant in the amount of $110,500.

The Circus Ring of Fame Foundation received a $5,000 grant from the Community Foundation of Sarasota County for the redevelopment of its website, which will pave the way for an improved communications plan in 2023.

Gulf Coast Community Foundation has awarded a $57,994 grant from its Criminal Justice Reform Initiative to Community Assisted and Supported Living, Inc. (CASL) for the “Transition Inmates to Supported Housing Project.” The Transitions program provides formerly incarcerated individuals who have a mental health condition with safe, supportive housing while they continue to overcome barriers upon release from incarceration. Gulf Coast has awarded a total of $214,000 to the Transitions program since its inception.

Children’s World Uniform recently donated $1,000 to Girl Scouts of Gulfcoast Florida and a combined total of $9,000 for the Community Foundation of Sarasota County and Patterson Foundation for Hurricane Ian relief. Additionally, Children’s World collected physical donations and partnered with Five-O Donut Co. to get them delivered to areas in need in Southwest Florida.

In the wake of Hurricane Ian, the Canned Good Coalition—a group that works to promote recyclability and food waste abatement—donated 80,480 pounds of canned fruits, vegetables, and beans to communities affected by the storm. All Faiths Food Bank was the grateful recipient of 51,000 cans of foodto be distributed to community members in need.