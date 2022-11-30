Sarasota Opera Receives $60,000 Arts Appreciation Grant from Gulf Coast Community Foundation

Sarasota Opera is grateful to have received a $60,000 Arts Appreciation Grant from the Gulf Coast Community Foundation. Aligning with their mission to find Meaningful ways to Invest in the arts, Gulf Coast Community Foundation allows grant award winners flexibility with their funding in order to pursue their own artistic missions. The Gulf Coast Community Foundation will continue its longstanding support of Sarasota Opera by underwriting the 2022-23 season and will be recognized as a production sponsor of Puccini’s Madama Butterfly. They are also a series sponsor of the popular Moonlight & Melodies Dinner Series and are sponsoring the Curtain Raiser Dinner, and Sarasota Opera’s annual Gala in April. “We are so appreciative of the loyal support from the Gulf Coast Community Foundation and their commitment to the arts in Sarasota. They are enthusiastic partners in our mission and through their unwavering support they are assisting in our efforts to build and maintain a culturally vibrant community,” said Richard Russell, the company’s General Director.