Sarasota needs a better performing arts center than the Van Wezel

Common sense and responsible fiscal management Mandate the creation of a new performing arts hall in the city of Sarasota. That doesn’t mean that the current hall will be demolished, but it is reaching the end of its designed life span. Major considerations and potential new uses need to be carefully considered because changes will need to be made if we decide to keep it.

Life and structures are dynamic. Decisions about them are always based on a risk/benefit ratio. Van Wezel has two major risks associated with its continued use. First, is the reality of the competitive business factors affecting its fiscal viability. Second, is the reality of climate change and the relentless sea level rise that threatens the building. A National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration study in 2017 predicted a sea level rise of 14-18 inches by 2050 at the Van Wezel location.

