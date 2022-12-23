Sarasota artist John Sims combined math and art in his work

Sarasota-based multimedia artist John Sims used math, writing and activism in his work, creating a Legacy of demands for change.

Sims, 54, died at home on Dec. 11, from natural causes. His family posted a message regarding his death on his Facebook page. It reads:

“It is with a heavy heart, but calm spirit that we announce that John Sims, our beloved brother and MathArtist, transitioned on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, at his home in Sarasota, Florida. As in life, his star now shines brightly. Details for a celebration of his life and legacy will be announced in the coming days. In the meantime, as family, friends, and supporters, let’s lift our eyes to the sky and celebrate John.”

A candlelight Vigil was held in Sarasota. Sims will be buried in Detroit, where his mother is buried.

Originally from Detroit, Sims moved to Sarasota to teach visual mathematics at the Ringling College of Art and Design.

Among his many artistic projects, math art was a large focus, the most extensive being a year long exhibition and film project titled “Rhythm of Structure: Mathematics, Art and Poetic Reflection.” It consisted of nine month long exhibitions held at the Bowery Poetry Club in New York City and featured spoken word, music and dance performances in response to the art.

For the project “SquareRoots: A Quilted Manifesto,” Sims collaborated with Quilters in the Amish community of Sarasota to translate his math art into textiles.

Sims also created a Pi Day Anthem and in March was Hosted as an artist in residence at The Exploratorium in San Francisco as part of its Pi Day celebration.

For many years, Sims focused on his project, “Recoloration Proclamation,” in which he changed the colors of the Confederate Flag to the red, black and green of the Black Liberation flags. In 2004, he premiered an inflammatory installation at Gettysburg College, “The Proper Way to Hang a Confederate Flag,” in which he hung the flag from a gallows. In 2015, they launched the Burn and Bury movement, which encourages people to Burn the Confederate flag and Bury it on Memorial Day and the Fourth of July.

Sims wrote op-eds to accompany his work. His words have appeared in publications and on news websites around Florida and the world, including CNN, Al Jazeera and the Huffington Post.

“The op-ed writing is a core component to my work,” Sims told the Times in 2021. “It helps me paint another dimensional picture to the urgency of these issues.”

In three op-eds published in the Tampa Bay Times in 2020, Sims called for a change in Confederate iconography and petitioned for the Repeal of Florida’s pro-Confederacy laws and for the renaming and reimagining of the Gamble Plantation in Ellenton as a slave memorial.

They reimagined the Gamble Plantation as a memorial to the people who were Enslaved there in a video animation called “Freedom Memorial at Gamble Plantation.” It was exhibited at the University of South Florida’s Contemporary Art Museum’s 2021 group show “Marking Monuments,” curated by Sarah Howard.

“John’s brilliant voice, provocative vision, and infectious energy generated a powerful and enduring impact within the Tampa Bay arts community and beyond,” Howard said in an email. “John Sims’ bold, creative vision for racial and social justice established an exceptional Legacy that will live on through his ingenious body of work and those who knew and loved him.”

Sims participated in 2021′s “Skyway” exhibition at the Tampa Museum of Art with the searing installation, “Restorative Resurrection,” featuring a Confederate flag hung from a noose, an urn holding the remains of a burned Confederate flag, and a reconstructed Confederate flag recolored in the colors of the Pan African flag.

His own studio in Sarasota was close to the former studio of renowned sculptor John Chamberlain. While the space had sat empty for years, it finally sold and was demolished over the summer. Sims documented the demolition and created a video titled “Lost Chambers,” which features a poem he reads that muses on what the space was like when it was a working studio. He also managed to get a piece of the building, which he turned into a sculpture titled “From the Chambers.”

Those pieces have been acquired by the John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art, where Sims was an artist in residence in 2020.

Steven High, executive director of The Ringling, said he was glad they were able to acquire one of Sims’ last works, especially the sculpture because the museum didn’t own any of his physical work.

High said the museum is planning a tribute to Sims that may happen in February, which is the month he was born.

“(Sims’ death) is a horrible loss for the community and for the art world,” he said.