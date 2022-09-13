‘Sara’s Sensorium’ interactive, Immersive art exhibit coming to Cultural Arts Center Sept. 14

Sara O’Connor, a 3D sculpted painting artist, will present a one-day multi-sensory art exhibit entitled “Sara’s Sensorium” at The Cultural Arts Center at Glen Allen Sept. 14, from 6 pm to 9 pm

“It’s like bringing a dream to life,” O’Connor said. “I want to evoke and compel people to do what has previously been forbidden and enjoy my art the way I do. I want you to feel like a child again, full of curiosity and wonder and a desire to engage your full body and mind in the artistic experience. It’s time to play with art and try something brand new.”

The free event is open to all ages and will offer an immersive experience that will allow guests to touch, taste, hear, smell, and see paintings. The installation features a variety of her styles, including floralism, heavy textured pointillism, bitty bites, and strips. Each highlight’s O’Connor’s interest in exploring and expressing her love of color, texture, curiosity, and growth.

“My mantra is the dot, a single point of clarity, through which I channel my imagination,” she said. “I ceaselessly return to this point of focus until I have reached a calm, yet inviting, mindfulness. My dots almost represent a seed of possibility, from which my flowers bloom.”

With this installation, O’Connor is hoping to elevate texture, color, and form by inviting guests to release their inner child and enjoy art by allowing attendees to create artwork, listen to Originally designed songs, and taste and smell flavors she has paired with the exhibited artwork.

“I am Deeply Grateful that Lauren [Hall] and The Cultural Arts Center shared my vision for a new kind of artistic experience and helped me bring it to life,” she said. “It’s my hope to present even more multisensory exhibits in the future. This experimental Prototype showing is only the beginning of something new and flourishing.”

Hall, CACGA’s visual arts manager, is excited about the exhibit.

“This exhibit is an exciting way to immerse yourself in an artwork beyond just ‘seeing’ it,” she said. “By experiencing each piece with all five senses, it makes you stop and react to the work differently. A traditional exhibit invites you to look. You then respond to what you see emotionally. This time your vision is only one part of the equation so you get multiple perceptions, and possibly reactions, to the same piece based on each unique sense.”

O’Connor is a traveling artist who has exhibited her work in Virginia, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Maryland, Georgia, Florida, and Tennessee. Some of her collection is permanently on display and available for purchase at Pop of Confetti, an artisan market in Carytown. Learn more about her at www.saraoconnorfineart.com.

The Cultural Arts Center is located at 2880 Mountain Road, Glen Allen. For details, visit www.artsglenallen.com.

Our coverage is free – but we need your help to provide it

You might notice that you didn’t have to pay to read this article. That’s because we’ve never implemented a paywall in our 21 years of existence. We believe that access to trustworthy, fair local news coverage is a fundamental human right, and we are determined to keep all of our coverage free for everyone to consume.

This access is important because it helps Readers connect with their community, helps them learn about what’s happening around them (good and bad), promotes community conversations and prompts Meaningful action. More than 70,000 people read our coverage each month, and we believe our community is better for it.

But as a small company, simply giving away our “product” for free to everyone isn’t a sustainable business model. That’s why every voluntary contribution we receive – no matter how large or small – is critically important.

We know that not everyone can or will support our work financially. But if you are in a position to do so, we need you. Invest in our trustworthy local journalism today so that thousands more in our community can benefit from it.

Click here to Contribute!

