‘Sara’s Sensorium’ interactive, Immersive art exhibit coming to Cultural Arts Center Sept. 14

Sara O’Connor, a 3D sculpted painting artist, will present a one-day multi-sensory art exhibit entitled “Sara’s Sensorium” at The Cultural Arts Center at Glen Allen Sept. 14, from 6 pm to 9 pm

“It’s like bringing a dream to life,” O’Connor said. “I want to evoke and compel people to do what has previously been forbidden and enjoy my art the way I do. I want you to feel like a child again, full of curiosity and wonder and a desire to engage your full body and mind in the artistic experience. It’s time to play with art and try something brand new.”

The free event is open to all ages and will offer an immersive experience that will allow guests to touch, taste, hear, smell, and see paintings. The installation features a variety of her styles, including floralism, heavy textured pointillism, bitty bites, and strips. Each highlight’s O’Connor’s interest in exploring and expressing her love of color, texture, curiosity, and growth.

“My mantra is the dot, a single point of clarity, through which I channel my imagination,” she said. “I ceaselessly return to this point of focus until I have reached a calm, yet inviting, mindfulness. My dots almost represent a seed of possibility, from which my flowers bloom.”

With this installation, O’Connor is hoping to elevate texture, color, and form by inviting guests to release their inner child and enjoy art by allowing attendees to create artwork, listen to Originally designed songs, and taste and smell flavors she has paired with the exhibited artwork.

“I am Deeply Grateful that Lauren [Hall] and The Cultural Arts Center shared my vision for a new kind of artistic experience and helped me bring it to life,” she said. “It’s my hope to present even more multisensory exhibits in the future. This experimental Prototype showing is only the beginning of something new and flourishing.”

Hall, CACGA’s visual arts manager, is excited about the exhibit.

“This exhibit is an exciting way to immerse yourself in an artwork beyond just ‘seeing’ it,” she said. “By experiencing each piece with all five senses, it makes you stop and react to the work differently. A traditional exhibit invites you to look. You then respond to what you see emotionally. This time your vision is only one part of the equation so you get multiple perceptions, and possibly reactions, to the same piece based on each unique sense.”

O’Connor is a traveling artist who has exhibited her work in Virginia, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Maryland, Georgia, Florida, and Tennessee. Some of her collection is permanently on display and available for purchase at Pop of Confetti, an artisan market in Carytown. Learn more about her at www.saraoconnorfineart.com.

The Cultural Arts Center is located at 2880 Mountain Road, Glen Allen. For details, visit www.artsglenallen.com.