Saraland, Ryan Williams beat Mountain Brook

AUBURN — Alabama fans will have to wait for Ryan Williams for three more years. After the performance the five-star sophomore had Friday, it won’t be easy for them to do so.

The Crimson Tide commit scored four touchdowns and racked up 272 all-purpose yards to lead Saraland football to a 38-17 win over Mountain Brook in the AHSAA Class 6A state Championship game at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Williams, the No. 24 Recruit in the Nation for the Class of 2025 and a candidate to become the first-ever sophomore to win Alabama Mr. Football, lined up all over the offense for the Spartans (14-1), who won their first state championship. They ran 15 times for 188 yards and caught seven passes for 84 yards.

Both offenses started slowly before Williams broke things open, darting 61 yards through the teeth of the defense for a touchdown run 10 minutes into the game. They caught a 24-yard touchdown pass from sophomore KJ Lacey three minutes later and whipped out the celebration that Alabama players have made famous — the “Crimson Crane” — on the field of the Tide’s most bitter rival.

Mountain Brook (12-3) got on the board with a field goal before Williams bolted for a 58-yard touchdown on fourth-and-1. Cole Gamble found the end zone from a short distance with 2:51 before halftime, but Saraland had enough time to answer. After initially ruling that time had expired, referees put two seconds back on the clock, allowing Williams to score a 2-yard touchdown on the final play of the first half.

Saraland kicked a field goal late in the third quarter before Mountain Brook looked to have found some momentum when Clark Sanderson caught a 26-yard touchdown pass from John Colvin and the Spartan defense forced a stop. But it was short-lived, as Isaih Bowie picked off Colvin and Santae McWilliams pushed Saraland’s lead back to 21 just moments later.

McWilliams finished with 158 yards on 27 carries. Sanderson led the Mountain Brook offense with 10 catches for 153 yards.

Mountain Brook was seeking its second state title.

