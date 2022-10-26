Saraland High School cuts the ribbon on new soccer and track & field complex

SARALAND, Ala. (WALA) – Saraland High School officially cut the ribbon Tuesday for its brand new soccer and track & field Athletic complex.

It was a great turnout and after speaking to the Superintendent, this is something that the school board and students are very excited about.

“This gives me great pride that it’s another facility that our school board has provided for students to be involved in,” Superintendent, Dr. Aaron Milner said.

The state of the art complex features brand new turf, a large track, and a beautiful view of the high school on top of a hill.

This comes nearly a decade after the city’s strategic plan made it possible. Superintendent Dr. Aaron Milner says the reaction to the new complex has been incredible.

“Most of the time when people walk to the top of the hill, their eyes get big, and they take a deep breath. We had some officials here from around the state tonight. And when they walked out, they simply went, wow,” Dr. Milner said.

The school board has also added storm shelters, band rooms for the middle school, and classroom additions to the early education center.

