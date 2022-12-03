Sarah Talon makes smooth transition from Windham basketball to UMaine

Sarah Talon was only 15 and in her sophomore year at Windham High School when she verbally committed to play basketball at the University of Maine.

The 5-foot-10 freshman guard did not play in the season opener, but she has quickly worked her way into the rotation for Coach Amy Vachon’s Black Bears and had a team-high 13 points and four assists in a 62-43 loss to Well. 23 Gonzaga of Washington last Monday night.

Entering Friday night’s game against Princeton, she was averaging 5 points and 2.2 assists per game while playing 16.8 minutes per game on average. She has had at least three assists per game in three out of six recent games, with 1.5 rebounds per game.

