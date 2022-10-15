Sarah Ritter, Whitefield tops Mercy for 6th Region title

After a heartbreaking loss last year in the KHSAA Sixth Region girls soccer final, along with two even Battles against Mercy this season, including the regular-season Matchup in which Whitefield won 3-2 in a penalty kick shootout, Whitefield Academy can now book its trip to the Kentucky state tournament for the first time in school history.

Whitefield beat Mercy 2-1 Friday night at Mercy High School and will take on Owensboro Catholic in the KHSAA state tournament first round next week.

“This is a huge win and a huge building block for our program and it means a lot to us,” Whitefield head Coach Jacob Ritter said. “The kids have really worked hard all season.”

Here are three observations from the historic win:

Mercy goes ahead early

Mercy, the defending Sixth Region champions, mostly controlled the first half. Whitefield managed a few dangerous shots, but the Jaguars did not concede a goal.

