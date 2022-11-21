Sarah Gormley Gallery Boosts Visual Arts Scene in Downtown Columbus

When Sarah Gormley ran her gallery in the Short North, the same neighborhood she calls home, she rarely ventured Downtown. She didn’t even realize how many restaurants and businesses populated the area, but when a new space became available at 95 N. High St., Gormley decided to jump headfirst into an art scene beginning to Coalesce Downtown. “It’s an entrepreneurial decision,” she says.

Gormley is certainly not the first to take advantage of Downtown’s gallery-friendly spaces. For years, art has found its way to the city center through the Columbus Museum of Art and mainstays like Hawk Galleries, Skylab Gallery and Ohio State’s Urban Arts Space, along with galleries at Columbus College of Art & Design, the Columbus Metropolitan Main Library branch , the Riffe Center and more. But recently, Downtown seems to be approaching a critical mass of galleries, undoubtedly tempting someone at Experience Columbus to designate the area an arts district.

