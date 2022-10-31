Sarah Franklin honored as Wisconsin volleyball climbs the rankings

Sarah Franklin’s big week for the University of Wisconsin volleyball team earned her Big Ten Conference Co-Player of the Week honors.

Franklin, a 6-foot-4 redshirt sophomore outside hitter, averaged 5.57 kills per set while hitting .265 to help lead the Badgers to victories over then-No. 1 Nebraska and No. 9 Minnesota.

Franklin had a match-high 21 kills and hit .381 in the sweep of the Cornhuskers on Wednesday. She also had six digs and one block in that match. She followed that up with 18 kills, eight digs and three blocks against the Gophers on Saturday. She also was Aced just once while Fielding 70 serves in the two matches for a .986 percentage.

Franklin is averaging 3.73 kills per set for the season and 4.00 kills per set in Big Ten matches, ranking fifth in the conference.

It is the second Player of the Week award this season for Franklin, who shared the honor with Northwestern outside hitter Temi Thomas-Ailara.

The Badgers (17-3, 11-1 Big Ten) moved up two spots to No. 3 in this week’s American Volleyball Coaches Association poll, earning four first-place votes.

Texas (17-1), which had been No. 1 until last week, regained the top spot and received 54 first-place votes. San Diego (20-1) moved up to No. 2 with four top votes, while Nebraska (19-2) and Louisville (20-2) each received one first-place vote as they rounded out the top five.

Four other Big Ten teams made the Top 25: No. 6 Ohio State (15-5), No. 9 Minnesota (13-7), No. 14 Purdue (16-6) and No. 15 Penn State (17-6).

The Badgers also moved up two spots to No. 5 in the NCAA RPI list.

The NCAA D1 Volleyball Committee also released its second Top 10 list, with the Badgers at No. 7. UW did not make the list in the first Top 10. The teams ranked ahead of UW by the committee are Texas, Louisville, Nebraska, Pittsburgh, San Diego and Ohio State.