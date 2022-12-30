Sarah Bullock Named to ABIS Mid-Major Assistant Coaches Watchlist

STONY BROOK, NY – Stony Brook volleyball Assistant coach/recruiting Coordinator Sarah Bullock has been named to the Advancement of Blacks In Sports (ABIS) Mid-Major Assistant Coaches Watchlist as announced by the organization. Bullock was one of 13 Women’s volleyball Assistant coaches in the Nation to be recognized on the Watchlist.

“I’m extremely honored to be selected to the ABIS Volleyball Black Coaches Watchlist. I am humbled to be named amongst a group of Talented Black coaches who have undoubtedly put a lot of hard work and passion into their coaching careers. I am beyond Blessed to be able to do what I love every day and want to take this opportunity to thank everyone who has helped me along the way!” said Coach Bullock.

After joining the staff in 2017, Bullock helped the Seawolves to their first conference title and NCAA Tournament bid in program history following sweeps of the top two teams in the conference. In her second season with the Seawolves, Bullock assisted Stony Brook to its second NCAA Tournament appearance after capturing their second-straight conference championship. Bullock and the rest of Stony Brook’s staff were named the America East Coaching Staff of the Year that season.

“Sarah has proven herself to be an asset to Stony Brook volleyball and no doubt has a bright coaching future ahead of her as well. Her being on this list is an acknowledgment of the value she brings as a Coach and mentor to our student-athletes . We are lucky to have her in our program,” said head coach Kristin Belzung .

In her six seasons at Stony Brook, Bullock has coached players that have combined for six first team honors, nine second team selections, and five all-rookie Nods including two-time America East Setter of the Year LeAnne Sakowicz and the Defensive Specialist of the Year in 2019, Kiani Kerstetter .

This season, Bullock helped freshman Kali Moore became the Colonial Athletic Association Rookie of the Year and earned CAA Rookie of the Week honors five times during their first season in the conference. Moore was the department’s first-ever CAA major award winner as Stony Brook is in the midst of its inaugural season as a full CAA member.

In 2023, the ABIS Watchlist of Black Coaches celebrates a small fraction of Talented mid-major head coaches and rising Assistant Black coaches who impact their communities, industries, and beyond. ABIS collaborates with several coaching associations (professional and collegiate) and sports’ governing bodies to compile each list.

About ABIS:

Founded by Gary Charles, New York’s Godfather of Grassroots Basketball fostered a partnership with notable African Americans and social justice activists and allies to launch the Advancement of Blacks in Sports, Inc. (ABIS), on September 2, 2020. ABIS is a non- profit organization with a mission to boldly advocate for a culture of equity and inclusion that results in the advancement of racial, economic, and social justice for Blacks in sports. ABIS members include coaches, administrators, and athletes at all levels of sports, academics, civil rights attorneys, social justice influencers, diversity, equity and inclusion allies and advocates. For more see: www.weareabis.org.

For an inside look at the Seawolves volleyball program, be sure to follow them on Facebook, Twitterand Instagram.