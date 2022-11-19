Santiam Christian’s Elise Lindernan voted PacWest player of the year

Santiam Christian senior Elise Linderman was named the PacWest Conference volleyball player of the year, as voted on by the league’s coaches.

Linderman, an outside hitter, led the Eagles (23-5) in an undefeated conference season and a sixth-place finish at the 3A state tournament.

Other area players on the all-conference first team were Scio’s Taryn Ramsay, Kadence Soto and Carrie Jones and Santiam Christian’s Joya Euhus and Maddie Fields.

Scio’s Lori Ramsay is the Coach of the year.

PacWest Volleyball Awards

First team

Elise Linderman, sr., Santiam Christian; Taryn Ramsay, so., Scio; Haley Ayala, sr., Sheridan; Joya Euhus, so., Santiam Christian; Kadence Soto, jr., Scio; Maddie Fields, sr., Santiam Christian; Carrie Jones, sr., Scio; Peyton Behrens, so., Dayton

Second team

Nat Gates, sr., Taft; Saralynn Grove, so., Amity; Mylie Duran, so., Dayton; Lilly Tegner, so., Jefferson; Addison Wessels, jr., Scio; Ashlynn Davis, Santiam Christian; Allyssa Wymer; sr., Jefferson; Myleigh Cooper, so., Scio

Honorable mention

Tayla Yost, sr., Santiam Christian; Amira Saad, jr., Jefferson; Logen Watkins, so., Sheridan; Chloe Ayala, so., Sheridan; Marina Cloud, so., Dayton; Emily Rice, jr., Amity; Megan Scharf, sr. Amity; Hailey Weaver, sr., Taft; Aleah Bailey, sr., Taft; Madison Brewster; jr., Sheridan; Alyssa Knox, sr., Santiam Christian; Fawn Trejo, jr., Amity; Brooklyn Hodges, Jr., Dayton

