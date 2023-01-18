Santiago Vescovi out for Tennessee basketball vs. Mississippi State

Santiago Vescovi is out for Tennessee basketball at Mississippi State on Tuesday.

The Vols guard appeared to re-injure his left shoulder in UT’s loss to Kentucky on Saturday. The senior was in warmups, not in uniform, when Tennessee came out to the court at Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville.

Vescovi leads Tennessee with 12.9 points per game. The Vols beat Mississippi State 87-53 on Jan. 3 in their SEC home opener. Tennessee is trying to rebound from its third loss this season, a 63-56 defeat against the Wildcats at Thompson-Boling Arena.

BOUNCE BACK:Kentucky exposed the secret to beating Tennessee basketball. Now Vols must learn

Vescovi Originally was hurt in the final minutes of UT’s 76-40 win against McNeese State on Nov. 30. Vescovi pump-faked a 3-pointer, then stepped to the side and was clipped by the Cowboys’ Christian Shumate. Vescovi tumbled to the court and grabbed his left shoulder. He stretched and moved his shoulder before shooting free throws.

They missed two games.

Mike Wilson covers University of Tennessee athletics. Email him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @ByMikeWilson. If you enjoy Mike’s coverage, consider a digital subscription that will allow you access to all of it.