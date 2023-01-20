Santiago boys soccer team scores twice in second half to beat Norco – Press Enterprise

NORCO — Despite an unbeaten record in Big VIII League play, Santiago’s boys soccer team has not been able to keep many opponents off the scoresheet this season.

In a light rain that made the playing surface slick and slippery, Santiago used two second-half goals and managed a 2-0 shutout over Norco on Thursday night.

“We’ve been in games where we could’ve had the shutout and we’ve had a goal going in, so getting a shutout is big for everything and coming in our main objective has been shutouts. That’s what we want,” Santiago Coach Henry Sierra said.

Sophomore midfielder Michael Lynch and freshman forward Jagger Emig scored for Santiago (8-5-3 overall, 5-0-1 Big VIII), which can lock up another league championship as early as next week.

“We’re grinding and the best part is we started out slow but now we’re getting better every match,” Sierra said.

The Sharks have had a very successful four-year stretch, winning the 2020 CIF State Regional Division III final with two CIF-Southern Section semifinals Appearances and three consecutive league titles.

“They’ve definitely built a great program over there the last several years,” said Norco Coach Irving Lopez.

This season, Sierra had his team play a slew of Division I teams early in order to prepare them to dominate the Big VIII League calendar. Three of the Sharks’ five losses this season are to Riverside Poly, Montclair and Arlington.

“We played a very tough preseason so once we got into league play we were battle tested,” Sierra said. “The previous years we were right where we were supposed to be right off the bat, but this team has had to learn a lot to get to where they’re at.”

On Thursday night, Lynch’s goal was the difference until the 75th minute when Emig, brought up from the freshman squad as an injury replacement, scored with his first varsity touch.

“We literally pulled (Emig) up less than an hour after his freshman practice,” Sierra said. “We’re banged up, and the JV game is already going on so I can’t pull anyone from there so I went to the freshman Coach and said, ‘Hey, give me your best striker.’

“Sure enough, (Emig) goes in for 5 minutes and he scores a goal that makes a difference,” Sierra said.

With less than 2 minutes remaining in the match, Norco (7-4-3, 1-3-2) was awarded a penalty kick after a Santiago defender was whistled for deliberately handling the ball inside the edge of the area.

Santiago goalkeeper Derek Meza then intentionally delayed the taking of the penalty kick and was cautioned by the referee. Per CIF Southern Section bylaws, Meza was required to leave the field of play. He was replaced by Santiago No. 2 goalkeeper Landen Cutler.

Braydon Cermenelli stepped up to take the kick for Norco but did not Strike it well enough to beat Cutler, who had to his left to Punch the ball away and Preserve Santiago’s fourth shutout this season.

“That’s another situation where we’d usually give up a late goal so our backup goalkeeper going in and stepping up like that is huge,” Sierra said.

Norco had a six-game winning streak entering league play but now is winless in its last three matches.