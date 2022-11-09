Santander Golf Tour Girona in Peralada Golf

This Tuesday morning, the eighth round of the circuit was presented, the Santander Golf Tour Girona, a doubles tournament that will be played at Peralada Golf. The tournament will feature 10 couples, and it will be the first time that this course hosts a test of the Santander Golf Tour.

Santander Golf Tour Girona, schedule

The presentation was attended by Mr. Jordi Masquef, Deputy for Sports of the Diputació de Girona, Mr. Ramón Nogué, President of the Catalan Golf Federation; Mr. Eugeni Llos, General Manager of the Peralada Resort; Mr.

Sergio Ortuño Suque, Commercial Director Catalonia Santander Private Banking; and Ms. Alicia Garrido, Executive Director of Sport & Business. Eugeni Llos, General Manager of the Peralada Resort, thanked everyone for their presence at Peralada Resort: “Our golf course is a basic part of the resort, and we hope that you will see the course in great condition, and that the players will enjoy the place.

Golf is a very important piece for us, and above all, support for Women’s golf. It is a great satisfaction that Banco Santander has opted for Peralada”. Ramón Nogué, president of the Catalan Golf Federation, thanked those present for their attendance and was Radiant before the Celebration of the event: “Thank Peralada Resort for their welcome, it is a course that not only offers sport, and there is not a single course with these characteristics.

To Banco Santander and all the sponsors for their support of golf and even more so at this time of support for Women’s golf. We will have a great tournament this week, and we hope that we will enjoy a great Sporting spectacle, and wish the best to the Catalan players Mireia Prat and Carolina González who are competing this week”.

Sergio Ortuño, commercial director in Catalonia of Santander Private Banking, thanked “Peralada Golf, for welcoming us for the first time in this Spectacular place like Celler Peralada”, and recalled that “tomorrow we will have the Pleasure that our clients enjoy of a Magnificent day of Pro-Am with the great players who have come to the tournament, thank you very much for your professionalism, friendliness and closeness”.

Alicia Garrido, executive director of Sport & Business and director of the circuit, thanked all the sponsors and collaborators for their collaboration, as well as the media support that the circuit has. Likewise, she recalled that the PRO AM day will be held tomorrow, Tuesday, and that, on Wednesday and Thursday, the doubles tournament will be played in greensome format during the first day, and best ball the second.

In addition, the tournament has two special prizes, for the best celebration and the best matched couple. Likewise, she recalled that the Pro-Am day will be held tomorrow, Wednesday, and that, on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, they will compete to win the fifth Trophy of the season.

This year’s Charity action is carried out by the Fundela Foundation. Lastly, Jordi Masquef, Deputy for Sports of the Girona Provincial Council: “The Costa Brava is a first-rate golf tourist destination, we have great golf courses, and we try to promote the practice of this sport, we have nearly 30 actions of active promotion to say that golf is a great tourist product.

We have recovered and we are already at green fee figures higher than 2019. We hope to have a great week and that you enjoy this territory”. This Wednesday the Pro-Am day will be held, where a good turnout is expected, and from Thursday the two days of competition will be held.