Santa Ynez girls soccer team starts packed week with a win | High School

At press time, the Santa Ynez girls soccer team did not have a game scheduled for Wednesday.

Every other weekday this week, the Pirates were slated to play, thanks to a heavy makeup schedule due to earlier rainouts.

Santa Ynez (4-6-1, 2-3-1) started off its busy week with a good result, beating Arroyo Grande (9-5-1, 2-3-1), 4-3 Monday in a Mountain League game at Santa Ynez. Charlotte Lewis knocked in two goals for the Pirates, and Kiera hazard and Anya Newton had one apiece.

