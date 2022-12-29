Santa Ynez Chumash Tribe spills $150,000 Charity golf classic donation between three central coast organizations

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.– The Santa Ynez Chumash Tribe 2022 Charity Golf Classic raised $150,000 to be split between Central Coast Planned Parenthood, the Santa Maria Good Samaritan Shelter, and the Chumash Technology in Schools Program.

The tribe’s technology program invests in bringing high-tech digital tools to Santa Barbara Schools, while Planned Parenthood California Central Coast will use the donation to continue to provide reproductive and sexual healthcare.

Santa Maria Good Samaritan will Invest the money into its Safe House program providing Shelter and a safe place for female human trafficking survivors.

“The outpouring of support from the Chumash Foundation will assist in continuing the operations of the Safe House program and be a part of saving the lives of women throughout our community. This is a step in the direction of ending human trafficking in our community,” said Director of Shelter Operations for Good Samaritan Shelter Kirsten Cahoon.

Each organization received an equal cut of $50,000 towards there programs.

The three-day event was held back in September at the Solvang Alisal River Course.