Santa Maria Golf Club to host 2024 Latin America Amateur Championship

Panama City, Panama (January 12, 2023) – The Masters Tournament, The R&A and the USGA announced today that Santa María Golf Club in Panamá City, Panama will host the ninth edition of the Latin America Amateur Championship (LAAC) January 18-21, 2024. The LAAC will return to Panamá for the second time in the event’s history and make its debut at Santa María Golf Club.

In conjunction with the 2024 host venue announcement, Championship organizers also announced the addition of an exemption into the US Open for the LAAC Champion beginning in 2023 at Los Angeles Country Club. This adds to the existing exemption into The Open Championship and an invitation into The Masters Tournament for the LAAC champion.

“It is an Honor to host the top men’s Latin American amateurs at our beautiful venue for the 2024 Latin America Amateur Championship,” said José Ignacio Olea, General Manager of Santa María Golf Club. “Santa María Golf Club will provide a quality backdrop to showcase some of the best players in our region.”

Founded by The Masters Tournament, The R&A and the USGA in 2014, the LAAC was established to further develop Amateur golf in South America, Central America, Mexico and the Caribbean. The event annually moves to top courses throughout Latin America and showcases the sport’s rising talent in the region. Notable past competitors include Sebastian Muñoz of Colombia and Chilean Joaquin Niemann, the 2018 LAAC champion.

on Round 1 of the 2023 Latin America Amateur Championship being played at the Grand Reserve Golf Club in Puerto Rico on Thursday, January 12, 2023. Photograph by LAAC. (Charles Laberge/LAAC)

Santa María Golf Club was designed by Nicklaus Design and offers views of the nearby Panamá City skyline. The par-72, 7,153-yard course opened for play in 2012 and has since hosted elite junior events over the past decade. The parkland-style golf course Northeast of downtown Panamá City features undulating greens and presents a number of Bunkers and lakes. Named one of the “Best 50 Courses of the Caribbean and Mexico” by GolfweekSanta María Golf Club is part of the Santa Maria private residential golf community located alongside the prestigious Costa del Este neighborhood of Panama City.

Santa María Golf Club is managed by Troon. For more information on Santa María Golf Club, visit www.santamariapanama.com/golf . For additional information on the Latin America Amateur Championship, visit www.laacgolf.com .

