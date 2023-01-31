Santa Fe girls high school soccer beats Suwannee 2-1 for district crown

ALACHUA — Santa Fe girls soccer head Coach Ricardo Morales wants his respect.

Morales took the helm of the Raiders’ program two seasons ago when he was 21.

“It’s been a long year simply because at that age I am. It’s always been a knock on my career and my ability to do my job,” said Morales.

But on Monday night, Morales, now 22, stood on the soccer pitch at Santa Fe High School after leading the Raiders to their second district championship in three seasons with a 2-1 win over Suwannee.

“At the end of the day, I always say they make my job easy,” Morales said, gesturing to his team. “The only thing I’ll say for myself is that I want my respect no matter the age.”

