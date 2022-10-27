Santa Clarita Ballet’s Nutcracker Returns To The Performing Arts Center

Three years ago the Santa Clarita Ballet celebrated a major milestone in the company’s history, the 25th Anniversary of the Santa Clarita Ballet’s dazzling Nutcracker. When the curtain came down on their last performance in December 2019 no one would have guessed how long before they would be able to present their beloved holiday classic to the Santa Clarita Valley again.

Happily, that day has finally arrived as the Santa Clarita Ballet Returns to the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center stage this December with three public performances of The Nutcracker, with its sumptuous sets and costumes, and Tchaikovsky’s memorable score.

The Dancers are beyond thrilled to perform live, on stage again and audiences will be delighted to know all their favorites will be returning; Bryan Wallk as the eccentric Uncle Drosselmeyer, Raydel Caceres as the Gallant Cavalier, Danny Davalos displaying his acrobatic partnering in the Arabian dance, and of course the adorable Gumdrops who emerge from under the towering Madame Gigogne’s Gigantic skirt.

The ballet’s heroine, “Marie” will be danced by Faith Freund, a 9th grader at Village Christian School (Sun Valley, CA). Faith is a straight A student and was a member of the California Junior Scholarship Federation throughout middle school. Faith loves math and science and this year started Tutoring fellow students in math as part of a school program.

“The Sugar Plum Fairy” will be danced by Kira Gilliam, a Senior at Valencia High School. Besides being an accomplished ballerina, Kira has volunteered countless hours at various organizations in the community, including several summers as a camp counselor. Kira has also earned Girl Scout Bronze and Silver Awards, a Community Service Award, and a Service to Girl Scouts Award.

The Nutcracker’s nemesis, “The Rat King” will be danced by Cari Mayfield, a Freshman at CHAMPS Charter High School of the Arts. Cari serves as an Ambassador for Brown Girls Do Ballet, an organization that Highlights Dancers of color to help increase the participation of underrepresented populations in ballet programs.

Performances will be at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center at College of the Canyons, Saturday, December 17th at 2pm and 7:30pm, and Sunday, December 18th at 2pm. For ONLINE Ticket Sale information visit: santaclaritaballet.net or call 661.251.0366.