Santa Barbara’s ‘Ready to Hang’ Showcases the Creative Diversity of Hundreds of Local Artists

‘Tis the season to buy local art. The work of dozens of painters, photographers, and artists of all sorts will be on view at one of our region’s largest showcases on Saturday, November 19, from 4-7 pm at Community Arts Workshop (CAW), 631 Garden Street. Open to all kinds of art, Ready to Hang is a one-day popup show where all pieces have to fit into a 12″x12″ space.

‘Ready to Hang’ popup art show is on November 19 at the CAW | Credit: Courtesy

“I don’t think there’s a better way to get a sense of the ‘now’ of our arts scene than this show,” says Casey Caldwell, managing director of CAW. This year’s third annual show also marks the homestretch of CAW’s capital campaign, which has just $100,000 left for its $2 million goal. All artists are all donating 30 percent of their proceeds to support the work of the nonprofit Santa Barbara Arts Collaborative, whose largest project is creating CAW as a Vital space for artists to create and share their work.

“The range of work takes the breath away,” says Caldwell. “We have works from some of Santa Barbara’s best-known artists, sharing walls with artists for whom this is their very first show.”

In its first year, Ready to Hang exhibited 418 pieces of art by more than 200 artists. Up to 450 pieces are anticipated this year.

“It’s one of the biggest art shows of the year, but also one of the most intimate, a real celebration of our community’s creative diversity,” says Nathan Vonk, owner of Sullivan Goss Gallery and the exhibit sponsor. The show is free and open to the public.

For more information, visit sbcaw.org/hang.

‘Ready to Hang’ popup art show is one of the most beloved art happenings of the year. | Credit: Sasha Huckoby

‘Ready to Hang’ popup art show is one of the best places to get an overview of the breadth and depth of Santa Barbara’s artists. | Credit: Sasha Huckoby

