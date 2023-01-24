Santa Barbara Strings and UCSB Arts & Lectures Offer Violin Master Class | Arts & Entertainment

Johan Dalene Credit: Courtesy photo

Violinist Johan Dalene will present a masterclass via Collaboration between UCSB’s Arts & Lectures series and Santa Barbara Strings, 5 pm Jan. 27 in Weinmann Hall at the Music Academy of the West.

Two Santa Barbara Strings violinists, Isabelle Kim-Sherman and Adelaide Smylie, will be performing along with Westmont student Jesse Nieman. The educational 90-minute event is free to attend. The repertoire will include Bach, Bartok and Sibelius.

A masterclass is, essentially, a public lesson in which a player is coached by an esteemed artist and the audience watches and learns from this experience. Santa Barbara Strings urges its young musicians and family members to attend.

At age 22, Swedish-Norwegian violinist Dalene is already making an impact on the international scene, performing with leading orchestras and in celebrated recital halls worldwide.

His ability to “make his Stradivarius sing like a master” (Le Monde), coupled with his refreshingly honest musicality and engagement with musicians and audiences alike, has won him countless admirers.

His Talent was heralded most recently as Winner of the Norwegian Soloist Prize and First Prize at the prestigious 2019 Carl Nielsen Competition, which was broadcast to audiences worldwide on medici.tv.

Dalene’s recent and upcoming orchestral highlights include his debut at the BBC Proms with the BBC Symphony with Jordan de Souza; debut performances with the Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra with Sakari Oramo; Czech Philharmonic with Semyon Bychkov; San Francisco Symphony with Esa-Pekka Salonen; London Philharmonic Orchestra with Karina Canellakis; Danish Radio Symphony with Stanislav Kochanovsky; and Royal Liverpool Philharmonic with Joshua Weilerstein.

Dalene is also passionate about chamber music and will be giving a series of recitals in the US for the first time in the spring, notably at New York’s Carnegie Hall and San Francisco’s Davies Symphony Hall.