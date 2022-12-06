Santa Barbara Leads All-Channel League Girls Volleyball With 3 First-Team Players, Coach of Year | Sports

The Santa Barbara High girls volleyball team placed three players on the All-Channel League first team, and Kristin Hempy was recognized as the Coach of the Year

Senior outside hitter Shae Delany, senior setter/hitter Gracie Meinzer and sophomore middle Nicole Schuetz were named to the eight-player first team. They led the Dons to the league championship.

San Marcos had two players on the first team: senior middle Eloise McGibben and sophomore outside hitter Elena Thomas.

Dos Pueblos senior outside hitter Chloe Hoffman also was picked to the first team.

Also on the first team were senior Jada Stone of Oxanrd and junior Shai Daniels of Buena.

The league MVP was Oxnard senior Anika Huelskamp.

The second team included Santa Barbara Juniors Tessa de Albergaria (libero), and Emmy Werner (outside hitter); San Marcos senior Riley Green (OH) and sophomore Josie Gamberdella (setter), and Dos Pueblos senior Makeila Cervantes (outside hitter).

Also on the second team: Grcie Piro (12) of Buena, Ava Ordonez (11) of Oxnard, Jill Lan (11) of Rio Mesa and Ava Caster (12) of Ventura.

Honorable Mention:

Santa Barbara: Malia Alzina (12) Whitney Meister (11)

San Marcos: Lily Blankenhorn (12) Devyn Brunet (12)

Dos Pueblos: Malia Brofferio (12) Halle Rillie (10)

Rio Mesa: Katherine Martinez (12) Nicolette Hunter (12)

Pacifica: Berenice Bautista (12) Yasmin Amardor (12)

Oxnard: Jade Alexander (12) Laney Ramirez (11)

Buena: Sydney Davis (11) Viola Barrios (11)

Ventura: Kelsey Nisbet, Bridget Kasting