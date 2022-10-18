Sanibel Island Golf Club in recovery mode after Hurricane Ian

Using the word “trashed” has become something Drew Donnelly, the owner of the Sanibel Island Golf Club, finds him saying a lot more since Sept. 28.

That is the day Hurricane Ian slammed into Southwest Florida and turned places like his popular golf club upside down.

Irrigation system?

“Trashed,” Donnelly said.

Golf carts?

“Trashed,” they said.

Club house?

Yes. That is also trashed.

Golf courses and how they made out after Hurricane Ian’s Category 4 Storm force are not very high on the list of concerns in the communities that have suffered greatly in the almost two and a half weeks since the Storm hit.

