Sanibel Golf Course’s golf carts catch on fire

Thick black smoke could be seen billowing from Sanibel Island on Sunday as recovery efforts continued there from the damage caused by Hurricane Ian.

The smoke, which could be seen around Sanibel and from the mainland, was caused by golf carts that caught fire at The Dunes Golf & Tennis Club.

At this point it’s a little like rubbing salt in a wound — literally and figuratively.

Mike Dopslaff, the PGA club professional at The Dunes, explained what he thought caused the fire.

“I believe it was another reaction to the salt water and the Lithium battery (in the golf carts),” Dopslaff said.

