Sanford Sports Academy hosting golf open house Nov. 1

October 25, 2022

Contact:

Nathan Aamodt

Sanford Health Media Relations

(701) 200-6080/[email protected]

FARGO, ND – The Sanford Sports Academy – Golf in Fargo is hosting an open house on Tuesday, Nov. 1, from 5:30 to 7 pm The Sanford Sports Academy – Golf is located inside of Austad’s Golf, 4474 23rd Ave. S.

The open house will include tours of the new facility, free giveaways to the first 50 guests and pictures and autographs with LPGA star golfer Amy Olson. Golfers will also have the opportunity to square off against Olson in a closest to the pin challenge and putting contest using PuttView technology.

PuttView is a state-of-the-art technology that gives you a trace of the ball once you hit it, which lets you know if you are executing the putt the way you intended. PuttView has various templates to help you with speed control, green reading and start line.

The Sanford Sports Academy – Golf opened in Fargo this past March. The academy features award-winning instructors, golf movement experts, strength and condition coaches and a full 3-D motion capture lab with a designated golf biomechanist. Golf technology at the Sanford Sports Academy includes:

• Trackman

• PuttView

• 3-D Motion Capture System

• Force Plates

• GASP High-Speed ​​Video Coaching System

For more information on the academy, visit sanfordsports.com/sports/academy/golf/fargo.

About Sanford Sports

Sanford Health, the largest rural health system in the United States, is dedicated to Transforming the health care experience and providing access to world-class health care in America’s heartland. Headquartered in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, the organization serves more than one million patients and 220,000 health plan members across 250,000 square miles. The integrated health system has 47 medical centers, 2,800 Sanford Physicians and advanced practice providers, 170 clinical Investigators and research scientists, more than 200 Good Samaritan Society senior care locations and world Clinics in 8 countries around the globe. Learn more about Sanford Health’s commitment to shaping the future of rural health care across the lifespan at sanfordhealth.org or Sanford Health News.