Sandy Valley’s Connor Ritter wins third straight district golf title

Sandy Valley’s Connor Ritter wins third straight district golf title

Sandy Valley golfer Connor Ritter will get a chance to defend his Division II state championship.

Ritter fired a 70 to win Monday’s district tournament at EagleSticks. His round helped him earn the only individual berth to the state tournament, which will be held Oct. 14 and 15 at the Ohio State Scarlet Course.

This was Ritter’s third straight district title. He will appear in the state tournament for the fourth time.

Carrollton qualified for state as a team. The Warriors won the district team title with a 295.

Jaxon Rinkes shot 71 to lead Carrollton.

Manchester wins PAC-7 boys golf title

The Manchester boys golf team finished the regular season as PAC-7 Champions by winning the conference tournament at Prestwick Country Club.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button