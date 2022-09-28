Sandy Hook families animate loss in emotional testimony

WATERBURY — For a moment this week in a sunlit courtroom, Dylan Hockley was alive again – darting about in a game of tag he didn’t totally understand, running in the wrong direction during a kickball game, and swallowing with great effort his liquid vitamins , because he knew how much it meant to his mom.

And in that moment, through the animated testimony of a beaming and crying mother, the six jurors deciding how much in damages Alex Jones must pay a group of Sandy Hook families he defamed were presented with a vivid picture of what life was like for the family of the 6-year-old autistic boy before he was taken on Dec. 14, 2012.

“I just had so much joy. I was just so happy,” said the slain boy’s mother, Nicole Hockley, testifying in what is now the third week of a Defamation Awards trial that is expected to conclude next week, after Jones makes one more appearance in Connecticut. “That time was very precious.”

Hockley’s testimony — and the testimony of other parents and family members who lost loved ones in the slaying of 20 first-graders and six educators at Sandy Hook Elementary School — is a key part of their attorneys’ strategy to win “substantial” compensation and punitive Awards from Jones for calling the worst crime in Connecticut history “staged,” “synthetic,” “manufactured,” “a Giant hoax,” and “completely fake with actors.”

A Texas jury has already awarded $49 million in damages to the parents of a slain Sandy Hook boy Jones defamed in 2021. A third trial to determine how much Jones must pay parents of another slain Sandy Hook boy Jones defamed is planned for December in Texas.

In Connecticut, the parents’ strategy is not only to present jurors with a vivid picture of what life was like before everything changed, but to show the jury how it’s affected the families to have the memory of their loved ones denied by Sandy Hook hoaxers who say the 26 shooting victims never lived or never died.

Alissa Parker, who broke down on the witness stand Wednesday when describing the one thing her husband Robbie Parker and their slain daughter Emilie Parker had in common was their kindness, was more emotional still when she recounted her suffering at her daughter’s funeral, where she was worried about interference from Sandy Hook deniers who were already harassing her family.

“The words people were using were so scary and horrific about my sweet daughter…they were saying ‘watch your back’ and ‘we’re coming after you,'” Alissa Parker said through heavy tears. “I was so worried. We just shut down. We were zombies. I don’t remember what was said at the funeral. They stole that from me.”

“Has the anxiety, the fear and the concern ever gone away?” asked the families’ attorney Josh Koskoff.

“Well, never,” Parker said. “It’s still there.”

Jones’ New Haven defense attorney Norm Pattis has countered the families’ testimony by noting that Jones mentioned only Robbie Parker by name on Jones’ conspiracy broadcast and merchandising site Infowars. Pattis has shown the jury that some family members did not know who Jones was or had not seen his livestreamed show before their Defamation lawsuit was filed in 2018.





While Jones dominated the second week of testimony last week, giving three lengthy press conferences outside the court and engaging the families’ lead attorney in a “vicious” and acrimonious argument at the end of the week, he has been back in Texas this week, leaving jurors alone with the families and their stories.

Jurors heard Hockley’s story of how she Cried when she learned of Dylan’s Autism diagnosis because she all she could think of was the obstacles ahead of him, and how Hockley taking two years off work to be a full-time mom to Dylan and his older brother Jake was one of the happiest times of her life.

Jurors heard Hockley’s story of how “it was the wrong thing to do” to respond to Sandy Hook deniers in her own name on discussion boards that “this really happened.”

“I got mail at my house telling me to slit my wrists and calling me a crisis actor and saying that my son never lived,” Hockley said.

As a result, Hockley said she is circumspect every time she goes in public, and she is anxious that deniers might try to harass her son — a reaction that many of the Sandy Hook family members have shared from the witness stand.

Hockley said she worries most about her son Jake, now 18.

“We’ve had conversations (about Sandy Hook deniers) and he doesn’t understand because Dylan was his brother and Jake was there (at Sandy Hook School) that day — he heard it and saw it,” Hockley said. “I don’t know if this can hurt me any more, but I’m terrified that it is going to hurt him.”