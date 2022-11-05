Sandy Chants’ Pair Continues Play at AVCA Fall Collegiate Beach Volleyball Championships

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – After going 2-1 on Friday in Pool Play, the Coastal Carolina beach volleyball pair of Irena Drobnjak and Ellie Hanford won their first match in the Champions Bracket of the AVCA Fall Collegiate Beach Volleyball Championships before suffering a loss in the second round of the Inaugural event held at John Hunt Park in Huntsville, Ala.

The pair opened day two of the fall tournament with a 21-15, 21-19 win over Morehead State’s team of Trinity Miller and Anya Reinhard to advance to the second round of the Champions Bracket. However, in the second round, the Veteran duo would be upended by Dana Roskic and Samaya Morin of Grand Canyon by a score of 22-20, 21-17.

The loss in the Champions Bracket knocked the Sandy Chants into the 17th Bracket on Saturday afternoon, where they matched up with Jacinda Ramirez and Abbey Thorup of LMU. The Chants won the first set 21-17 but dropped the next two sets 21-14, 15-12, to suffer their second loss of the day.

CCU’s duo will return to the sand tomorrow to compete in the 25th Bracket. Their first match is set for 10 am ET.

For complete coverage of Coastal Carolina beach volleyball, follow the Chants on social media @CoastalBeachVB (Twitter), facebook.com/CCUChanticleers (Facebook), @GoCCUSports (Instagram), or visit the official home of Coastal Carolina Athletics at www.GoCCUsports.com.