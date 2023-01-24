Sandridge Golf Club could soon have a new clubhouse and restaurant

WINTER BEACH — The county aims to begin Revitalizing Sandridge Golf Club this year, and plans are to start soon for the key component, a new clubhouse.

The existing clubhouse is to be replaced with one about triple the size, according to director Bela Nagy, who said the space feels crammed now, even during 140-person events. The new 18,000-square-foot clubhouse — which would include a banquet hall, kitchens, a restaurant and bar — could cost up to $9 million, but the self-sustaining operation will pay for it from its own revenue, he said.

“We’ve kind of outgrown the facility over the years,” Nagy said. “We’ve been open since 1987. At that time, it was just a trailer, and then we moved into this current clubhouse in ’92.”

