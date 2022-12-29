Sanderson upends Green Level in battle of unbeatens, 62-57

— The Sanderson Spartans and Green Level Gators met up in a battle of undefeated teams in the opening round of the Columbia bracket at the South Granville Holiday Invitational in Creedmoor on Wednesday.

When the buzzer sounded, it was the Spartans who kept their zero in the loss column with a hard-fought 62-57 win over the Gators.

Sophomore guard Nathan Fife delivered a great performance for the Spartans, as he led his team with 26 points. Fife was matched by 26 points from Green Level standout Isaac Eriksen.

The first half was close, but the Spartans used a strong third quarter to build up a lead that Green Level’s fourth quarter Rally could not erase.

Sanderson will take on Wake Forest in a Wake County battle in the second round of the tournament on Thursday, while Green Level will face off with Northern Durham in the consolation bracket.

Leading Scorers

Sanderson – Nathan Fife (26), Jay Peterson (9), Patrick Dalton (9), Tommy Lyon (8), Charles Sledge (6), Jacob Mares (4)

Green Level – Isaac Eriksen (26), Trey Manhertz (10), Izzy Eatman (9), Tye Cain (8), Liam O’Donnell (3), Joey Pontier (3)