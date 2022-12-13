Sanderson inducted into the Drury Hall of Fame

SPRINGFIELD — Jessie (Kampeter) Sanderson was one of six former student-athletes who were inducted Saturday into the Drury Athletics Hall of Fame.

Sanderson, a 2007 Jefferson City High School graduate, was the goalkeeper for the Drury Women’s soccer team from 2007-10.

Sanderson is still atop the program’s career Leaderboard with 383 saves in 82 career games, along with a 0.78 goals against average.

Her 128 saves in 2007 are the second-most in a single season for the Panthers, and her 98 saves in 2008 also rank in the top 10 in program history. In addition, her 0.57 goals against average in 2009 is the second-best by a Drury goalkeeper.

Sanderson was named the Great Lakes Valley Conference freshman of the year in 2007 and was honored to the all-GLVC team all four seasons — making the first team in 2007 and 2009 and the third team in 2008 and 2010. She helped Drury to a GLVC title her freshman season, when the Panthers advanced to the third round of the NCAA Division II Tournament.

Sanderson was also an all-Midwest Region selection in 2009.

During her high school career with the Lady Jays, Sanderson made the all-state team all four seasons — three times on the first team and once on the second team — and helped Jefferson City to a district championship in 2005.