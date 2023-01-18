Sander Named VATA Athletic Trainer of the Year

HARRISONBURG, Va.- James Madison’s Assistant Athletic Trainer Lauren Sander , was named the 2023 Virginia Athletic Trainers’ Association University Athletic Trainer of the Year. Sander was recognized at the VATA Conference that was held on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023 at Hotel Madison in Harrisonburg.

According to VATA, the awardee is acknowledged for their dedication, selflessness and hard work; their contribution has promoted not only the common mission of the Virginia Athletic Trainers’ Association but has influenced the patient population in which they serve.

Sander is in her second season with the Dukes volleyball program and her sixth year overall as an Athletic trainer. She most recently completed her Master’s degree from James Madison University, where she was also previously a Graduate Assistant Athletic Trainer. Prior to volleyball, Sander also assisted the JMU track and field, swim and dive, men’s tennis and women’s tennis programs.

Sander received a Bachelor of Science from West Chester University in 2017.

A VATA representative said, “The one big thing that I feel that sets Lauren Apart from others is her passion for mental health, mental health education and being an amazing advocate. She has been able to create a group that allows for students and Athletes to come and talk about anything they need in regards to their mental health at JMU.”

The Virginia Athletic Trainers Association has selected a University Athletic Trainer of The Year since 2017.