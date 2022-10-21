Sandburg, LW West Juniors bring home medals in boys, girls state golf tourneys
Region medalists
Here are the local high school state golf medalists over the years:
Boys
Andrew
15th – John Joyce, 1987
Lincoln-Way/Lincoln Way Central
2nd – Sean Curran, 2018
3rd – Juney Bai, 2021
4th – Gabe Adducci, 1984
13th– Andy Mickelson, 1998
Lincoln-Way East
5th – Brian Bullington, 2008
8th – Tanner Leonard, 2021
Providence Catholic
4th – Ricky Costello, 2015
4th – Ryan Utter, 2011
6th – Ricky Costello, 2014
6th – John Thomas, 2009
8th – Tyler Roat, 2017
9th – Davis Billows, 2019
Sandburg
2nd – Caleb Negley, 2022
5th – Tom Thanasouras, 2012
9th – Larry Blatt, 2004
10th – Pat Kennedy, 2008
Girls
Lincoln-Way/Lincoln-Way Central
1st – Grace Curran, 2016
2nd – Brianne Bolden, 2017
2nd – Brianne Bolden, 2018
5th – Grace Curran, 2017
5th – Carly Schiene, 2019
7th – Grace Curran, 2018
10th – Brianna Bolden, 2016
Lincoln-Way East
6th – Kelly Sterling, 2014
7th – Kailey White, 2021
11th– Kathy Sterling, 2010
12th– Kathy Sterling, 2009
Lincoln-Way West
3rd – Alexis Biedrzycki, 2014
4th – Alexis Biedrzycki, 2012
6th – Kaylee Dwyer, 2022
Providence Catholic
1st – Dana Mackey, 1991
3rd – Dana Mackey, 1990
5th – Pina Gentile, 1994
14th – Dana Mackey, 1988
14th – Dana Mackey, 1989
Sandburg
12th – Hannah Kilbane, 2017
15th – Athena Kwon, 2018
