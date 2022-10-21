Sandburg, LW West Juniors bring home medals in boys, girls state golf tourneys

Region medalists

Here are the local high school state golf medalists over the years:

Boys

Andrew

15th – John Joyce, 1987

Lincoln-Way/Lincoln Way Central

2nd – Sean Curran, 2018

3rd – Juney Bai, 2021

4th – Gabe Adducci, 1984

13th– Andy Mickelson, 1998

Lincoln-Way East

5th – Brian Bullington, 2008

8th – Tanner Leonard, 2021

Providence Catholic

4th – Ricky Costello, 2015

4th – Ryan Utter, 2011

6th – Ricky Costello, 2014

6th – John Thomas, 2009

8th – Tyler Roat, 2017

9th – Davis Billows, 2019

Sandburg

2nd – Caleb Negley, 2022

5th – Tom Thanasouras, 2012

9th – Larry Blatt, 2004

10th – Pat Kennedy, 2008

Girls

Lincoln-Way/Lincoln-Way Central

1st – Grace Curran, 2016

2nd – Brianne Bolden, 2017

2nd – Brianne Bolden, 2018

5th – Grace Curran, 2017

5th – Carly Schiene, 2019

7th – Grace Curran, 2018

10th – Brianna Bolden, 2016

Lincoln-Way East

6th – Kelly Sterling, 2014

7th – Kailey White, 2021

11th– Kathy Sterling, 2010

12th– Kathy Sterling, 2009

Lincoln-Way West

3rd – Alexis Biedrzycki, 2014

4th – Alexis Biedrzycki, 2012

6th – Kaylee Dwyer, 2022

Providence Catholic

1st – Dana Mackey, 1991

3rd – Dana Mackey, 1990

5th – Pina Gentile, 1994

14th – Dana Mackey, 1988

14th – Dana Mackey, 1989

Sandburg

12th – Hannah Kilbane, 2017

15th – Athena Kwon, 2018