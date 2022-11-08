Sand volleyball comes to Clinton

Clinton High School has had quite a year in sports and Lady Dark Horse Mackenzie Pope wanted to add another for all to enjoy — sand volleyball.

Pope is the starting middle hitter for the Clinton volleyball team. Her love for sports evolved from competitive dancing to volleyball. After her one year on a travel team, she made her eighth grade team and hasn’t looked back. Now as a junior, her passion for volleyball has expanded and she wanted to bring that love to life.

Beach sports weren’t readily available in Sampson, with the nearest beach volleyball court out in Fayetteville. During her time on a traveling volleyball team, a player was injured and Pope was subbed in for her. She befriended another middle hitter on the team who told her how she got a sand court at her school. After telling Pope her story, she began figuring out how she could do the same for Clinton and it started with research.

“I had to move up and the other middle who started with me had just started one at Triton High School. She inspired me to bring one here because you have to travel to Fayetteville for any beach courts. I just wanted to bring the sport here. And it can be played by both boys and girls.” she said.

Pope diligently scoured her resources After figuring out the process, the deadline had already passed and so she had to wait.

“I was doing a lot of research for it. I asked my Coach (Jennifer Edgerton) if she would be my advisor. We tried to do it last and just throw it together and figure it out. But, the day I started looking at it, it was the deadline for a roster so we just decided to wait until next year. After I got Coach Edgerton on board, I contacted my sand volleyball Coach for more info. He gave us a quote for a court and we contracted him out to build it,” she said.

She went before the school board and her speech was well received, the construction and the necessary funding was approved. Pope submitted her proposal as soon as she could and the extra time paid off. She secured a grant through the North Carolina High School Sand Volleyball Association in the amount of $2,500. Just like that, a dream was realized. The board approved and set the funds up to start breaking ground.

The work is far from finished though, Pope with the help of Coach Jennifer Edgerton will start recruitment and hopefully start playing in the future. The club is looking for membership and is ready for practices. Currently, enrollment is reserved for Clinton students but will be open to both boys and girls. The hope is to spread the sport throughout Sampson County and gain enough school participation to eventually make it a sanctioned sport in the NCHSAA for this area.

“The North Carolina (High School) Athletic Association doesn’t Sanction sand volleyball so we hope that enough schools start to participate and it can become an official sport.”

The fundraising effort is still ongoing, however. To be able to host events, they will need at least two more sand courts. There is currently still a need for sponsorship and they are currently seeking companies willing to invest. The banners are $300 a piece for businesses, that will have their name on it for two years. They are still seeking companies to purchase these 6-foot banners that will act as ball stoppers on the court, one of the many ways to help fund this endeavour. They’re still looking for 12-15 banners to be sold.

“I love volleyball and just wanted to leave something behind that everyone can enjoy.”

The sand volleyball season will begin in the spring and practices begin in January 2023. Pope is hopeful for the new beginnings for the sport in Clinton.

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at clintonnc.com