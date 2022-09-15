Sancho responds to Southgate with a lovely goal vs Sheriff

Jadon Sancho has given Manchester United the lead in Moldova in their Europa League Clash with Sheriff.

Man United have not started the match off the way they would have liked and have not had control over the road.

The only moment they have resulted in the goal which came through Sancho. The 22-year-old received a pass from Eriksen before showing composure and producing a lovely finish.

It was a fine way for the Winger to respond to being left out of the England Squad by Gareth Southgate earlier today and the Man United star will be hoping to push his way into the England manager’s plans for the World Cup in November.

Footage Courtesy of BT Sport, beIN Sports and Sport.TV

