San Pedro, Mira Costa, Redondo, Palos Verdes girls volleyball prepare for CIF SoCal Regional

The San Pedro girls volleyball team made it back to the top Friday night.

The third-seeded Pirates, led by Elaine Turituri’s 12 kills and Jamie Roth’s 11, knocked off top-seeded Birmingham 18-25, 25-16, 25-17, 25-19 in the CIF LA City Section Division I final at Cal State Northridge .

It is San Pedro’s second title in the last five years. In 2018, the Pirates defeated El Camino Real in the Division I final. Last year, San Pedro lost to Sylmar in the Division I final.

San Pedro defeated Garfield, Carson and Marshall on the road to the finals.

The Pirates will now turn their attention to the CIF State SoCal Regionals. The Pirates are the 12th seed in Division IV and will visit No. 5 Nordhoff in the opening round Tuesday.

Palos Verdes and Redondo return to action

The Palos Verdes and Redondo girls volleyball teams will compete in the Division I bracket of the CIF SoCal Regional playoffs.

PV is the No. 2 seed and will host No. 15 Del Norte Tuesday at 6 p.m

Redondo, which reached the CIF-SS Division 2 semifinals, is the sixth seed in Division I regional and will host No. 11 San Clemente Tuesday at 6 p.m

Mira Costa looking to rebound

Mira Costa was the top seed in the CIF-SS Division 1 bracket, but lost to No. 2 Sierra Canyon in Saturday’s final.

The Mustangs are the third seed in the Open Division of the regional playoffs. They will host No. 6 Newport Harbor Wednesday. If Mira Costa wins, a rematch is likely Saturday against Sierra Canyon, the No. 2 seeds

The CIF State Championships will take place Nov. 18-19 at Santiago Canyon College.