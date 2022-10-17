San Pasqual High Boys Soccer Coach in the Running for California State Coach of the Year

John Burson, San Pasqual High counselor and boys soccer Coach (far right, front) with his team as they are honored after winning the Open Division San Diego CIF Championship title last spring. Photo credit: Courtesy, Escondido Union High School District

A San Pasqual High School counselor and soccer coach has been named the 2021-22 San Diego Section representative for a statewide Coach of the year honor.

John Burson will represent the region in the National Federation of State High School Association California State Coach of the Year awards.

The recognition comes after San Pasqual’s boys soccer team took the Open Division San Diego CIF Championship title last spring and Burson was named CIF Coach of the Year.

“It’s exciting to be recognized at this level,” he said. “My coaching staff and I put in a lot of time and effort into every season and to receive recognition for it feels great.”

Burson has been coaching soccer for 20 years. The upcoming season will be his 17th year as the boys’ varsity Coach at San Pasqual. He also coaches club soccer at San Diego Soccer Club Surf and has coached with the Del Mar Sharks and FC Heat.

He was previously an Assistant Coach at California State University San Marcos and has his National “C” coaching license.

As a Coach at San Pasqual, Burson has an impressive resume – 10 league titles, six CIF Finals Appearances and three championships. He was named CIF Coach of the year for 2009-10.

“Having known John for over 20 years, this recognition couldn’t go to a more deserving person,” said San Pasqual Athletic Director Andrew Clark. “His level of care for his players and our school is second to none.”

Burson holds a bachelor’s degree in Psychology from Alliant International University and a Master’s in school counseling from Walden University. They played college soccer while at Alliant.